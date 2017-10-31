OMA makes a big statement with one of its smallest projects

Photo John Gollings

MELBOURNE, Australia – In Australia, where large, risk-averse design firms almost obliterate small, grass-roots studios in the competition for projects, Rem Koolhaas’ OMA is building a bridge.

And what a wonderful bridge it is.

The studio is the fourth in a series of world-renowned architecture firms to build the annual MPavilion in Melbourne, commissioned by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation.

Ensconced within the parklands of Melbourne’s prime cultural precinct, MPavilion runs from October to February 2018. The pavilion’s summer programme presents the public with a diverse sampling of cultural activities that range from performance to discussions and presentations, launches and events, and more.