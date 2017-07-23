Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A
Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A
Store
Store

Orinuno – the new expression of origami at Theaters Tilburg



Text Chahinez Bensari
Photos Ossip van Duivenbode
Tags Acoustic, Culture, Design, Installation, Netherlands, Origami, Samira Boon, Spatial Design, Textiles, Tilburg

TILBURG, Netherlands – What does being a textile architect entail? For Samira Boon, it means stimulating flexibility in our built environment – an endeavour for which textile proved to be the ideal medium.

Part of the Audax Zaal’s redesign in Theaters Tilburg, her series of origami textiles Archi Folds installed there unites aesthetics and practicality to enable a dynamic use of space. The folding structures can be positioned to create open or more intimate spaces by acting as room dividers.

Made out of monofilament warp, the fabric absorbs sound and is opaque enough to be a shield against the intrusive public outside, while gently diffusing sunlight from the expansive windows.

Archi Folds owes its conceptual framework as well as the techniques used to produce its folding structures to Japanese craftsmanship and spatial organization. Having lived in Korea and Japan, Boon was inspired by both traditional origami techniques and the flexible use of space achieved through systems such as Shōji doors – room dividers consisting of translucent paper mounted on a wooden frame, which can be positioned anywhere along a single track. 

Boon’s folding structures allow a form of flexibility similar to the Shōji system, albeit in a different manner: every piece can be easily folded or unfolded following preprogrammed lines reminiscent of the doors’ tracks. By utilizing origami – 'ori' meaning folding, and 'gami' meaning paper – in textiles, Boon proposes a new form, 'orinuno', with 'nuno' meaning textile. 

Archi Folds unites traditional craft with an innovative use of material to translate origami into a visually striking and acoustically functional textile-based spatial project.


samiraboon.com

Location Louis Bouwmeesterplein 1, 5038 TK Tilburg 

Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A
Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A

You may also like
Culture/

Vlisco’s vibrant history jumps off the walls at Museum Helmond
Show/

Sabine Marcelis transforms De Stijl into a 3D multidisciplinary experience
Installation/

Inspired by a tree, Francis Kéré creates the 17th Serpentine Pavilion
Show/

2017 Designers of the Future join forces with Swarovski
Exhibition/

Charting Design Matters in a real-world 3D bar-graph
Retail/

Even Dior Homme’s travel cases have travel cases

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #68

Mark #68

Unwind at Home

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Sound Materials

Sound Materials

A Compendium for Architecture and Design

€ 29

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers