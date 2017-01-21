Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Our footprint as consumers informs furniture by Lucas Muñoz Muñoz

       Text Lara Mikocki       Photos Gonzalo Machado, Courtesy of the Machado-Muñoz Gallery
Tags Frame 114, Furniture, Lucas Muñoz Muñoz, Objects, Product Design

    MADRID – An explanation of Spanish designer Lucas Muñoz Muñoz’s Temporal collection suggests that his furniture – as it invades homes and public spaces – can be likened to Greek mythology’s Trojan Horse. His series represents the quantitative values of environmental exhaustion caused by human impact. Produced by Machado-Muñoz exclusively for its gallery of the same name, the pieces are a tangible demonstration of information on production and consumption in Spain, as reported by the United Nations. Water use per capita in Spain and the amount of electric cable stolen per hour are examples of the data that he has transformed into its object equivalent.



    A light made from 490 g of copper tubing illustrates the amount consumed each second. The 59.55 kg of asphalt that go into the Temporal table equal the number of kilos produced each second in Spain. This is information ‘that once decontextualized from graphics and abstract numbers in newspapers, and located in human space, materializes the footprint of our presence as citizens and consumers’. Speaking in the voice of design, Muñoz Muñoz mounts a protest of sculptural activism. His collection exemplifies the output of young designers across the world who are addressing topical themes – ranging from politics and economic woes to climate change – with work that confronts the often indifferent consumer with the disturbing facts of life. 



    machadomunoz.com

    This article is featured in Frame 114.

