Out Now: Frame #115 - Retail Revolution

Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail destinations manage to remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Carlo Ratti discusses how spaces are evolving in a world of big data, CheungVogl designs a department store fuelled by robotics, and Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster puts merchandise secondary to the experience. Enter the retail revolution.


    Objects
    Design Miami exhibitors get critical. Mark Laban replicates handicraft with computers. MIT researchers pump up origami. Discover new directions in the world of products. 


    The Challenge - Design for Ageing
    In the lead-up to each issue, Frame challenges emerging designers to answer a topical question with a future-forward concept. Triggered by a UN report predicting that by 2050 people over 65 will outnumber those under 15, we asked five makers to design an item, tool or service with our planet’s growing number of senior citizens in mind.


    Portraits

    Piero Lissoni fuses freedom and discipline. Sabine Marcelis embeds herself in industry. Haegue Yang redraws the limits of Venetian blinds. Nika Zupanc works it out. Meet the people; get their perspectives.


    Spaces

    OMA showcases its Miami event space. Fondazione Prada welcomes an experiential foursome. Snarkitecture lets shoppers uncover Kith. Step inside the great indoors.


    Retail Lab

    In an increasingly digital world, retailers must provide experiences that can’t be bought with a click if they hope to optimize their physical stores. 


    Reports – Kitchens
    Gaggenau’s origins become a gastronomical experience. Caesarstone produces an experimental cookbook. Boffi customizes kitchens with the Piero Lissoni touch. Discover what’s driving the business of design.

    The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail spaces can remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Enter the retail revolution.

    Five Days of Frame #115: Ippolito Fleitz Group adds another feather to its cap

    MUNICH – The Motel One head office expands the portfolio of Ippolito Fleitz Group, from which five milestone projects are featured in our March/April issue.
    Frame 115

    Five Days of Frame #115: Behind the scenes with the photographer of our Sabine Marcelis feature

    ROTTERDAM – Photographer Floor Knaapen gives a behind-the-scenes exclusive from the Sabine Marcelis feature in our newly released March/April issue.

