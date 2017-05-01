Out Now: Frame #116 – 20 Years Framing the Future

The May/June issue of Frame is a special one, as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. We present 20 designers and brands – from household names to emerging talents – that we expect to lead the way in spatial design in years to come. We showcase 20 interior projects that represent 20 strategies for designing spaces, and go beyond the conventional scope of design to find 20 visions that frame the future.

Objects

Tapping into modern design history, we select 20 iconic chairs that have turned seating from an art to a science, and shed light on 20 luminaires that shine on the path forward.