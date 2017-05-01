Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

Out Now: Frame #116 – 20 Years Framing the Future

       Text Frame Publishers
Tags Frame 116, Frame Magazine, Frame store, Out Now

    The May/June issue of Frame is a special one, as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. We present 20 designers and brands – from household names to emerging talents – that we expect to lead the way in spatial design in years to come. We showcase 20 interior projects that represent 20 strategies for designing spaces, and go beyond the conventional scope of design to find 20 visions that frame the future.

    Objects
    Tapping into modern design history, we select 20 iconic chairs that have turned seating from an art to a science, and shed light on 20 luminaires that shine on the path forward.


    Portraits
    Aēsop, Cheungvogl, Ciguë, El Equipo Creativo, Jo Nagasaka, Konstantin Grcic, Nike, OFFICE KGDVS, Olafur Eliasson, OMA, Pamela Rosenkranz, Patricia Urquiola, Pernilla Ohrstedt, Random Studio, Sabine Marcelis, Selfridges, Snøhetta, Universal Everything, X+Living and Yves Béhar: we highlight 20 designers and brands that define our tomorrow.


    Spaces
    Shopping malls aim for new targets, designers push brand materials to their limits, showrooms promote experiences over products, and shop interiors match the merchandise. We define 20 strategies for today’s interiors. Step inside the great indoors.


    Future Lab
    Science invariably gets the credit as a catalyst for transformations in society. If scientists sow the seeds from which design grows, what better brains to pick for ideas which might motivate designers on the brink of building our future? We make a humble attempt and present 20 forward-looking visions.


    Reports
    Designers call for flexibility and escapism. Brands are betting on innovation. Scandinavia speaks out at Stockholm Design Week. Plus: retail makes moves and mannequins go tailor-made at EuroShop. Discover what’s driving the business of design.

    Find your copy in the Frame store today.

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 116

    Frame 116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.

    Buy this issue
    Subscribe
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: Inside Simon’s experiential showroom

    BARCELONA – With the release of our May/Jun issue, we give you a web-exclusive look at an innovative lighting showroom that’s surprisingly inspirational.
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: 20 visions that frame the future

    TRENDS – From bacterial materials to empathetic objects: in Frame #116 we go beyond the conventional scope of design to find 20 visions of tomorrow backed by science.

    You may also like
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: Konstantin Grcic talks chairs
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair
    Exhibition

    How ten female designers are changing the game
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: Inside Reimagining Climate Change
    Best Of

    Technology-driven solutions transform the bathroom

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers