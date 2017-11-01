Out Now: Frame 119 – Welcome to the Responsive Workplace

AMSTERDAM – The Nov/Dec issue of Frame explores how flexible offices that cater for their digitally empowered personnel are sparking a workplace revolution. Studio RHE asks buildings for feedback, while Space Encounters designs an adaptive office for Sony Music and TeamLab gives office-goers an interactive welcome. Objects

Architecture strengthens product design. Solar energy attracts new applications. Furniture relies on its user. The market stall gets an update. Customization becomes co-creation. Discover new directions in the world of products.



The Challenge: Design to De-stress

In the lead-up to each issue, Frame challenges emerging designers to answer a topical question with a future-forward concept. The pressures of today’s fast-paced, performance-orientated world have made burnouts and insomnia rising concerns among (mainly) working professionals of an increasingly younger age. Alarmed by the growth of these and other stress-related conditions, we commissioned five makers to conceptualize a product, space or service intended to reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing. Portraits

Kengo Kuma nurtures mutual trust. Space Copenhagen makes waves beyond its namesake city. Migliore+Servetto lives and breathes Milanese design. Meet the people; get their perspectives. Spaces

Thomas Heatherwick carves out a ‘chapel’ in Cape Town. Muti Randolph connects physical and virtual retail. Centre Pompidou puts play on the agenda. Step inside the great indoors. Work Lab

Workin’ nine to five, not a way to make a livin’: these could easily be the lyrics to a theme song for today’s nomadic workers. As the very concept of the office comes into question, employers are starting to shed the one-fits-all approach in favour of individualized, human-centric spaces that respond and adapt. Reports: Office Furniture