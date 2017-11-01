Leaderboard: Architonic
Out Now: Frame 119 – Welcome to the Responsive Workplace



AMSTERDAM – The Nov/Dec issue of Frame explores how flexible offices that cater for their digitally empowered personnel are sparking a workplace revolution. Studio RHE asks buildings for feedback, while Space Encounters designs an adaptive office for Sony Music and TeamLab gives office-goers an interactive welcome.

Architecture strengthens product design. Solar energy attracts new applications. Furniture relies on its user. The market stall gets an update. Customization becomes co-creation. Discover new directions in the world of products.

In the lead-up to each issue, Frame challenges emerging designers to answer a topical question with a future-forward concept. The pressures of today’s fast-paced, performance-orientated world have made burnouts and insomnia rising concerns among (mainly) working professionals of an increasingly younger age. Alarmed by the growth of these and other stress-related conditions, we commissioned five makers to conceptualize a product, space or service intended to reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing.

Kengo Kuma nurtures mutual trust. Space Copenhagen makes waves beyond its namesake city. Migliore+Servetto lives and breathes Milanese design. Meet the people; get their perspectives.

Thomas Heatherwick carves out a ‘chapel’ in Cape Town. Muti Randolph connects physical and virtual retail. Centre Pompidou puts play on the agenda. Step inside the great indoors.

Workin’ nine to five, not a way to make a livin’: these could easily be the lyrics to a theme song for today’s nomadic workers. As the very concept of the office comes into question, employers are starting to shed the one-fits-all approach in favour of individualized, human-centric spaces that respond and adapt.

Okamura activates sitting. Herman Miller empowers employees. Space10 and Schemata Architects behave responsibly. Offecct goes informal. Andreu World adapts. Discover what’s driving the business of design.

This issue of Frame explores how offices that adapt to their digitally empowered personnel are sparking a revolution. Studio RHE asks buildings for feedback, and Space Encounters designs an adaptive office for Sony Music.

Five designs to de-stress

