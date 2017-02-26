Overtreders W's hospitality hook is a citrus sensation





The citrus-hued snaking framework – which has an industrial feel to tie in with the venue’s old factory location – is primarily suspended from the ceiling, with occasional slender columns providing additional support. This makes the structure strong enough to hold not only the lighting but a variety of miscellaneous items such as newspapers and umbrellas, as well as a selection of plants and – believe it or not – food. Yes, committing to the theme, Hangop cafe is specializing in ‘foods that hang’, so expect to see a range of bagels, cured sausages and dried herbs swinging from the hooks.



