Pedrali brings some Solid Geometry to Salone del Mobile

MILAN – Pedrali showcases its new 2017 collection at Salone del Mobile in Milan against the backdrop of Solid Geometry (Hall 10, Stand B19-C28), its stand designed by the Milan-based studio CalviBrambilla. The design is a tribute to the Italian company’s solid reputation and aesthetic values. New collections enlarge the existing range, starting with Nym, a series designed by Cazzaniga Mandelli Pagliarulo in solid ash wood. Nym revisits the traditional English Windsor chairs in contemporary style. Elliptic profiles characterize all the lines, enhancing the warmth and tactile quality of the and providing extreme comfort and lightness.

Nym by Cazzaniga Mandelli Pagliarulo for Pedrali Combining a harmonious mix of materials with a distinctive design, Fox is an elegant collection of armchairs designed by Patrick Norguet. These blend character with restrained dimensions.

Fox by Patrick Norguet for Pedrali Giravolta and Reva are new outdoor solutions. The first is a wireless light inspired by the lanterns of olden days but with a contemporary form and designed by Alberto Basaglia and Natalia Rota Nodari. The name reflects its essence: the swiveling diffuser and the rechargeable functionality recall the great Alessandro Volt, inventor of the battery.