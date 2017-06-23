Prada goes Deadpool in Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 Fashion Show

MILAN – If a picture tells a thousand words, then comic books – with both pictures and words – are the highest form of narrative.

Prada brings these stories to life in its Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, with hand-drawn graphic panels adorning belts and shirts. And like a certain foul-mouthed antihero recently played by Ryan Reynolds, the fourth wall gets broken by AMO and 2x4 for Prada, as audience members are placed literally inside the panels of a comic book.

A runway is a fashion story told in architectural space – and Prada tells this story within a story. Inside and out, structural elements of the building have been outlined and transformed into comic panel borders.