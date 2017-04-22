Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

Prada’s response to today’s fast-changing fashion is surprisingly ancient

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Courtesy of Prada
Tags Interior Design, London, Milan, Modular, Paris, Prada, Retail

    PARIS – Fashion week, whether it’s in London, Paris or Milan, is a dizzyingly high-speed spectacle of shows, clothes, and names. Once a look has been photographed, throw it in the trash – it’s done.

    This year, Prada looked back as far as 200 BCE to find an answer to the rapid cycles of seasonal trends. ‘Graphic Rooms’ are the latest stage in evolution for the Italian fashion house’s modular design project, which was inaugurated last December in the Harrods and Monte-Carlo Prada stores.

    In the Paris Avenue Montaigne store, the ‘Graphic Room’ takes inspiration from traditional Chinese folding screens which can be used to divide and shape a space in endless functional configurations.

    Folding screens date back to the Han dynasty of ancient China, but Prada makes particular reference to a painting from an original 18th century Chinese screen. The painting has been reinterpreted and modernized with a contemporary palette representative of the brand, its floral designs – a classic motif for spring – highlighted with stencilling in white and turquoise.

    At the same time, clouds of pink smoke soften the strong graphic theme, blurring and lifting the landscape up to the ceiling, and making use of every surface of the store.

    Like a Chinese screen, the modular design provides functional adaptability, through a system of interchangeable elements which can be updated as and when new products are introduced in-store. The enveloping atmosphere of the ‘Graphic Room’ has also been rolled out to the Old Bond Street store in London and the Monte Napoleone store in Milan.

    Prada Monte Napoleone

    Prada Monte Napoleone

    Prada Monte Napoleone

    Prada Old Bond Street

    Prada Old Bond Street

    prada.com

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    You may also like
    Retail

    Nick Leith-Smith: merging shopping experience and local culture for Manolo Blahnik
    Retail

    Axel Arigato goes offline with its new Stockholm pop-up store
    Retail

    FUO reflects the vanity and style of people who wear hats
    Retail

    Uniqlo 5th Avenue gets a graphic grand statement
    Retail

    Noman Studio explodes the design box for Esprit x Opening Ceremony
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers