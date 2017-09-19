Preorder Frame's latest book by Suppose Design Office

Amsterdam – The first book by Suppose Design Office is hitting the shelves on 26 September. For those who don’t want to wait until then, the presale starts today. Preorder Suppose Design Office: Building in a Social Context now to enjoy a 20% discount and be the first to receive the book, straight on your doorstep.

This is the first collection of works from the viewpoint of multiplicity and the design thinking of the creative team at Suppose Design Office, who are always seeking for something new.

Based on an architectural perspective, the Japanese firm defines its work as discovering fresh ideas, new styles of buildings and new relationships between all interactive elements. They have designed workspaces, landscapes, products, art installations and more than 100 houses.