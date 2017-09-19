Billboard: Frame Awards
Preorder Frame's latest book by Suppose Design Office



Text Frame Publishers
Tags Architecture, Book, Japan, Japanese Design, Pre-sale, Suppose Design Office

Amsterdam – The first book by Suppose Design Office is hitting the shelves on 26 September. For those who don’t want to wait until then, the presale starts today. Preorder Suppose Design Office: Building in a Social Context now to enjoy a 20% discount and be the first to receive the book, straight on your doorstep.

This is the first collection of works from the viewpoint of multiplicity and the design thinking of the creative team at Suppose Design Office, who are always seeking for something new.

Based on an architectural perspective, the Japanese firm defines its work as discovering fresh ideas, new styles of buildings and new relationships between all interactive elements. They have designed workspaces, landscapes, products, art installations and more than 100 houses.

Their interest in the problem-solving and creative challenges of architecture extends through all scales and budgets, from ‘doghouses to skyscrapers’. Both the new and the familiar inform their search for fresh solutions to the issues of everyday life, which is explained in this book.

Preorder today to get 20% off the retail price (regular price €39). This presale runs until the book's release date of 26 September. Ordered books will be sent out on the release date.

