Retail (dis)play – Prism Design expands the shopping experience

SHANGHAI – Prism Design brings us high up in the clouds to go children’s shoe shopping. The Shanghai-based design firm has been reinvigorating the Shanghai retail scene – most recently featured here for its Runner Camp store, a space that incorporates e-commerce seamlessly. Flexibility in both online and offline channels is taking over retail experiences. Here, Fly Pony’s store can be configured in an infinite array of display methods – all aesthetically pleasing to the young eye.

Playground and retail cross over with the entrance to Fly Pony wide open and drawing in the children with the (dis)play. Identifying as a brand that celebrates magic, encouragement, protection, education, and a French flair, Fly Pony’s interior design incorporates all five qualities into its interactive space to bring a little more magic to the shopping experience.

The trapezoidal space is organized around a ‘tree’, which acts not only as a centerpiece but also as seating for its young customers. Shoes are hung on rounded button hangers, placed on slim steel shelves, or displayed on one of the many custom tables. Golden mirrors shimmer in the background, clad in white cutouts of a city skyline. Each display piece is a player in an encompassing playground – clouds, a house, and trees are cut in 2D form, placed low on the ground or floating above.