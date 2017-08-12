Richard Deacon explores innovative re-fabrication in Some Time

ANTWERP – With technological development growing at an ever-faster pace, innovation is increasingly associated with groundbreaking discovery, and often relegated to the high-tech realm.

Richard Deacon’s work on the other hand shines light on a different way to innovate – through an artistic strategy that revolves around re-fabricating. While some might view re-fabrication as an act of restoration rather than invention, Deacon’s sculptures demonstrate that innovation does not necessarily need to correspond to novelty per se. To rethink and remake allows new meaning to transpire, and so corresponds to a form of innovation in itself.