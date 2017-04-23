Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design

PARIS – ‘If you put art into design, people don't throw it away,’ declares British designer Ross Lovegrove, at the opening of his Convergence exhibition at the Centre Pompidou. ‘You wouldn't throw away a Brancusi, so why would you throw away my bottle of water?’ Lovegrove is referring to his Ty Nant bottle (1999-2001), one of the first digitally-designed industrial products, in which he sought to capture the essence of liquid.
Indeed, Lovegrove estimates that 60% of what he does is design, 40% is art, and all the while he is pushing technology to explore the parameters of liquidity and solidity. ‘The show is called “Convergence” because it's about science, physics, materials and evolution [in my work],’ Lovegrove explains.