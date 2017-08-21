Sailing into new waters: Dittel Architekten places Sansibar in urban context

STUTTGART, Germany – A collaboration between fashion and lifestyle brand Breuninger and Herbert Seckler, Sansibar Stuttgart stands at the heart of the new Dorotheen Quartier shopping centre. Designed by DIA – Dittel Architekten, Sansibar takes Herbert Seckler’s restaurant of the same name on Sylt island and places it in a new urban context. Based in Stuttgart, DIA is an architectural and design firm with an affinity for hospitality spaces. Led by Frank Dittel, the firm adds a sleek, modern finish to the relaxed seaside atmosphere of Seckler’s Sylt restaurant – a fitting treatment for the gastronomic flagship of the city's new retail quarter.

Sansibar connects Karlspassage to Dorotheenplatz, a 756-sq-m building open to the four directions of the compass. The restaurant is visually striking, especially at night – there’s something of the curve of a ship in the façade, a juxtaposition with the regular blocks of the surrounding buildings. The outdoor terrace is panelled in reclaimed oak and teak, emphasizing the nautical theme with the suggestion of a ship’s deck.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests find themselves standing beneath a five-metre-high ceiling with a curtain installation that undulates like the sails of a ship. At night, the ceiling curtain is illuminated from within and floods the interior with light.