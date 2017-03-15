Salone del Mobile 2017 prepares to lift the curtain on the design world’s least missable event

    MILAN – Probably the biggest must-see on the global design calendar, the Salone del Mobile.Milano takes place between April 4 until April 9 this year. The 56th edition of the famous furniture fair returns to the Fiera Milano, Rho, with over 2,000 exhibitors. These will include all the leading Italian and international home furnishing manufacturers and 650 international young designers. Together, they will present thousands of new of products ranging from furniture to lighting and workspaces.

    This year, an innovative format is devoted to classic furniture and furnishing accessories in Pavilions 2 and 4, under a new name, Classic: Tradition in the Future, and with a more homogeneous, balanced and fluid layout.

    The biennials Euroluce and Workplace3.0 taking place alongside the Salone will offer additional perspectives, as will the International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition and SaloneSatellite, the platform for designers under 35. The latter will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with two special events, one of which will be held at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan until April 25.

    The other side events will be dedicated to lighting and workplace. DeLightFuL (short for Design, Light, Future, Living), curated by Ciarmoli Queda Studio, offers a highly engaging visual and sensorial itinerary and an independent fantasy-inspired short film from award-winning director Matteo Garrone.

    The other event, A Joyful Sense at Work, by Cristiana Cutrona,, conveys a vision of the evolving future scenario of office environments, presenting innovative content and approaches to the design of workspaces through four installations. Each will reflect the place of origin of their international creators: Primo Orpilla and Verda Alexander/Studio O+A (USA); Ahmadi Studio/Arash Ahmadi (Iran); Ben van Berkel/UNStudio and Jeff Povlo/SCAPE (the Netherlands); and Alfonso Femia and Gianluca Peluffo/Studio 5+1AA (Italy). 

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

