Shop in the fast lane: Samsonite's showroom is made for movement

AMSTERDAM – Have you ever walked through Dam Square? Honking cars. Impatient bicyclists. Tourists by the legion. There's rushing movement everywhere, from the people to the air (the Dutch don't build all their windmills for nothing).

Step inside the high-contrast Samsonite showroom designed by i29 interior architects and you'll find an elevated expression of this fast-paced travel and mobility in its monochromatic graphic interior. But like the foot-traffic outside, the strong visual language is human-scale. i29 chose the ‘archaic’ symbol of a zebra crossing to represent the mobility of Samsonite’s customer demographic, in lieu of visual clichés such as airplanes or exotic landscapes.