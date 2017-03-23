Sanitary brands respond to changing lifestyles

       Text Floor Kuitert
Tags Best Of, Frankfurt, ISH 2017, Product Design, Sanitary

    FRANKFURT – To facilitate contemporary lifestyles, the exhibitors at ISH this year offered solutions for health and hygiene focused city dwellers of all ages.

    Compact Living

    The world is facing an unprecedented increase in urbanization and, as a result, apartment sizes are shrinking – fuelling demand for smart solutions that accommodate small-scale living without compromising luxury. Part of the Luv series created by Cecilie Manz for Duravit is a small handrinse basin with a tap platform that doubles as a shelf, thus integrating functionality into a minimalist design.

    Luv handrinse basin by Duravit

    The challenge of designing for smaller living spaces also inspired Conran + Partners to develop Eldon for Victoria + Albert Baths (title image). Design director Tim Rundle says, ‘we set out to create a wall-mounted bath that still had the aesthetic of a freestanding bath, but could easily fit into the more compact spaces common in modern cities’.

    The Multi-Generational Bathroom

    Today’s kids aren’t moving out and their grandparents are moving in – the number of households with multiple generations living under one roof is on the rise. According to a new analysis of census data by Pew Research Center, 60.6 million Americans (19% of the US population) lived in multi-generational households in 2014. And their houses have to adapt. Answering to the needs of young children and elderly, VitrA conceived The Nest – Design for All bathroom series. Apart from an adjustable mirror and easy-to-use faucet handle, the collection includes a mobile storage unit with a water-resistant acrylic top, so you can wash yourself while seated.

    Nest bathroom collection by VitrA


    Water and Wellbeing

    As health and wellbeing move to the forefront in our lifestyle choices, sanitary brands are employing the rejuvenating role of water to bring spa treatments to our homes. Dornbracht, for example, turns the bathroom into a LifeSpa with a holistic approach to planning and furnishing. The concept features aquapressure showers, a fitness area with training equipment, footbath, and relaxation zone, encouraging the pursuit of a health-oriented daily routine.

    LifeSpa by Dornbracht

    Meanwhile, Ludovica+Roberto Palomba designed a shower head called WaterCandy for Zucchetti, which features a handheld version with silicon nozzles that can be used to massage the body.

    Read Part 2 of Frame's Best of ISH to discover how technology is transforming the bathroom.

    You may also like
    Best Of

    Technology-driven solutions transform the bathroom
    People

    Our houses are becoming more hybrid, say Werner Aisslinger and Tina Bunyaprasit
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair
    Product Design

    Vitamin balances ceramic components in the process of crafting its iconic luminaire
    Objects

    Lamps by DAE students intensify our bond with products that respond to touch
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers