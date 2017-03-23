Sanitary brands respond to changing lifestyles

FRANKFURT – To facilitate contemporary lifestyles, the exhibitors at ISH this year offered solutions for health and hygiene focused city dwellers of all ages.



Compact Living

The world is facing an unprecedented increase in urbanization and, as a result, apartment sizes are shrinking – fuelling demand for smart solutions that accommodate small-scale living without compromising luxury. Part of the Luv series created by Cecilie Manz for Duravit is a small handrinse basin with a tap platform that doubles as a shelf, thus integrating functionality into a minimalist design.

Luv handrinse basin by Duravit The challenge of designing for smaller living spaces also inspired Conran + Partners to develop Eldon for Victoria + Albert Baths (title image). Design director Tim Rundle says, ‘we set out to create a wall-mounted bath that still had the aesthetic of a freestanding bath, but could easily fit into the more compact spaces common in modern cities’.



The Multi-Generational Bathroom Today’s kids aren’t moving out and their grandparents are moving in – the number of households with multiple generations living under one roof is on the rise. According to a new analysis of census data by Pew Research Center, 60.6 million Americans (19% of the US population) lived in multi-generational households in 2014. And their houses have to adapt. Answering to the needs of young children and elderly, VitrA conceived The Nest – Design for All bathroom series. Apart from an adjustable mirror and easy-to-use faucet handle, the collection includes a mobile storage unit with a water-resistant acrylic top, so you can wash yourself while seated.