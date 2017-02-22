Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Schemata Architects broadens the sight of an outdated retail store

       Text Lauren Teague       Photos Kenta Hasegawa
Tags Interior Architecture, Japan, Renovation, Retail, Schemata Architects

    AGEO – Founded in 1988, eyewear company Jin marked its entry into the consumer business in 2001, when it opened its first shop in Japan. Sixteen years later, there are 402 Jins stores dotted around the globe and the brand is a major player in the market. In August 2016, Schemata Architects completed the renovation of the original Ageo store, twelve years after it first opened 40-km north of Tokyo.



    The site comprises two L-shaped blocks – one is the shop and the other a cafe – positioned around a central courtyard. Although the renovation itself was limited to the Jins store, the composition as a whole provided the inspiration for the changes made by the architect. The original wood-panelled walls have been removed with the specific intention of emphasizing the exposed skeleton of the building on the inside. This completely opens up the visibility of the interior from the street, allowing a broadening of sightlines through to the courtyard and the café, which forms an important aspect of the scheme.



    In an interview with Mark magazine (issue #63), Jo Nagasaka – founder of Schemata Architects – spoke about the constraints of building renovation. ‘Older buildings differ from new ones in terms of form, structure, exterior materials, type of window frames and doors and, of course, the state of degradation,’ he said. ‘This makes it more difficult for the architect to take control over the design of a renovation because the character of the building was established years ago.’



    Nonetheless, the architect has re-energized the Jins store by committing to the interior space as part of a wider site, rather than viewing it in isolation. An interior architect is taught that there is beauty in an intervention which can be inserted and then, potentially, removed again with minimal disruption to the existing building. Taking the structure in context, the new interior walls are offset from the building’s perimeter and all of the bespoke furniture is free-standing. In collaboration with graphic design office Kigi, the visually bold scheme complements the variety of shapes and colour of the eyewear products, setting the tone of the interior within the renovation.





    Location 957 Futatsumiya, Ageo, Japan

