Schemata Architects broadens the sight of an outdated retail store

In an interview with Mark magazine ( issue #63 ), Jo Nagasaka – founder of Schemata Architects – spoke about the constraints of building renovation. ‘Older buildings differ from new ones in terms of form, structure, exterior materials, type of window frames and doors and, of course, the state of degradation,’ he said. ‘This makes it more difficult for the architect to take control over the design of a renovation because the character of the building was established years ago.’





Nonetheless, the architect has re-energized the Jins store by committing to the interior space as part of a wider site, rather than viewing it in isolation. An interior architect is taught that there is beauty in an intervention which can be inserted and then, potentially, removed again with minimal disruption to the existing building. Taking the structure in context, the new interior walls are offset from the building’s perimeter and all of the bespoke furniture is free-standing. In collaboration with graphic design office Kigi, the visually bold scheme complements the variety of shapes and colour of the eyewear products, setting the tone of the interior within the renovation.



