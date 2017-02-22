Schemata Architects broadens the sight of an outdated retail store

AGEO – Founded in 1988, eyewear company Jin marked its entry into the consumer business in 2001, when it opened its first shop in Japan. Sixteen years later, there are 402 Jins stores dotted around the globe and the brand is a major player in the market. In August 2016, Schemata Architects completed the renovation of the original Ageo store, twelve years after it first opened 40-km north of Tokyo.
The site comprises two L-shaped blocks – one is the shop and the other a cafe – positioned around a central courtyard. Although the renovation itself was limited to the Jins store, the composition as a whole provided the inspiration for the changes made by the architect. The original wood-panelled walls have been removed with the specific intention of emphasizing the exposed skeleton of the building on the inside. This completely opens up the visibility of the interior from the street, allowing a broadening of sightlines through to the courtyard and the café, which forms an important aspect of the scheme.