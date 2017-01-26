Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Scott Whitby Studio transforms a shipping container into a mysterious, multisensory experience

    MATERIALS – To inculcate a culture of behaviour-based safety in dock workers, Scott Whitby Studio collaborated with Associated British Ports to design a multisensory pop-up cinema as part of the health and safety initiative Beyond Zero. Caution Cinema is a mobile space for Beyond Zero to showcase instructional videos on risk prevention to employees in ports across the UK.



    To capture and engage the full attention of the participants, the designers struck a fine balance between the familiar and the unknown; outfitting an ordinary shipping container with an inward explosion of spongey geometric spikes. The sharply pointed pyramids are made of a resilient yet soft acoustic foam which can be walked or sat on comfortably. The material also provides sound insulation, turning the shipping container into an anechoic chamber that shuts out the noise and chaos of the surrounding port area.  By placing viewers in the enclosed, silent space, their attention is turned to the presentation without external distractions.



    Confronted with a maze-like path upon entry, visitors are instantly prompted to take ‘caution’ and consider their safety. Besides obstructing all lighting and sound from the space, the disorientating route forces visitors to become more acutely aware of their surroundings. This fully-immersive experience is hoped to create a high impact and a lasting impression on the employees and their behaviour.



