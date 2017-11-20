Leaderboard: The Sleep Event
Seating to match the world’s favourite notebook



Text Leina Godin
Photos Michele Morosi / Courtesy of Pedrali
Tags Design, Furniture, Italy, Milan, Minimalism, Pedrali, Product, Sponsored

MILAN – A family-owned company, Pedrali offers a wide range of chairs, tables, and lamps exclusively manufactured in Italy. Blending tradition and innovation, engineering excellence and creativity, the result is furniture that’s effortlessly elegant. No wonder their products were used in the Moleskine Café in Milan, a new concept space dedicated to nurturing creativity while maintaining a clutter-free and relaxing ambiance in the international city of fashion.

Clean, smooth, efficient – the seating follows the minimalist aesthetic that positions Moleskine as the quintessential designer’s notebook. Pedrali’s Nemea collection has light, visible structural elements that resemble Ancient Greek statues to the touch – surfaces smoothed by time. The chair seems to extend into an athletic pose, with its sinuous legs in solid ash grafted to the die-casted aluminium frame placed under the plywood seat. The seat is crowned by an embracing and comfortable back.

Nemea blends into any setting while distinguishing itself from other chairs with its ‘athletic’ dynamism.

The comfort and elegance continues outside the café with the Nolita collection. An homage to the first metal garden chairs produced by Mario Pedrali in 1963, the collection adds nostalgia to the design without compromising modernity. Made completely out of steel, it brings about a timeless feel. The collection includes chair and armchair with two different back heights as well as two different stools. Back inside, it’s time to slide into a Malmö chair. Ornamentation is never needed when the utmost care is given to comfort – Malmö does just so.

The structure of Malmö is available in whitewashed ash, black or light grey steel.

In addition to the world’s first Moleskine Café, Pedrali furnishes many innovative projects such as the Google Campus in Dublin – characterized by its different public areas planned to encourage interaction among colleagues – and the three-Michelin-star restaurant Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, a timeless place inside the renowned hotel located in the heart of London. It’s clear that Pedrali is not done showing us their prowess in adapting comfort, functionality and style to suit an endless variety of spaces.

pedrali.it

