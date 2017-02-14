Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Selfridges deconstructs fashion to show what goes into making it

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Andrew Meredith
Tags Display, Retail, Selfridges, United Kingdom, Window Display

    LONDON – As the spending power of millennials grows apace with their social activism, the fashion industry is increasingly acknowledging and addressing the ethical and environmental issues behind the beauty and glamour.

    The Material World campaign by Selfridges brings these issues into the spotlight by celebrating young designers who are optimizing the use of materials like plastic, leather, cotton and wool. At the Oxford Street flagship store, the window displays have been turned over to examining what the fashion items are truly made of.









    For instance, the sunglasses by Dutch brand Dick Moby have frames made of bio-acetate and 97% recycled plastic to reduce non-biodegradable waste in our landfills.








    The clothes and accessories in the shop windows are 'unraveled' to reveal the materials that go into their manufacture. 

    ‘We are a shop selling “stuff”, so let’s take a closer look at the very materiality that makes it,’ says Linda Hewson, creative director at Selfridges.





    selfridges.com

     

    Pick up Frame #115, our upcoming issue (available 1 March 2017) for an in-depth investigation into the changing face of retail. 

