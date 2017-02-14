Selfridges deconstructs fashion to show what goes into making it

LONDON – As the spending power of millennials grows apace with their social activism, the fashion industry is increasingly acknowledging and addressing the ethical and environmental issues behind the beauty and glamour.



The Material World campaign by Selfridges brings these issues into the spotlight by celebrating young designers who are optimizing the use of materials like plastic, leather, cotton and wool. At the Oxford Street flagship store, the window displays have been turned over to examining what the fashion items are truly made of.



