Billboard: Out Now Mark #69
Billboard: Out Now Mark #69
Store
Store

SelgasCano deconstructs the Martell pavilion for sustainability



Text Chahinez Bensari
Photos Iwan Baan
Tags Cognac, Fondation d'entreprise Martell, Installation, Pavillon Martell, Selgascano, Show, Sustainability

COGNAC – How can we rethink the spaces that host cultural programmes? For Spanish architecture firm SelgasCano and French cultural corporate foundation Fondation d’entreprise Martell, transparency and environmental responsibility are good starting points.

The site-specific installation SelgasCano created for the Fondation looks nothing like the conventional pavilion – transparent pod-like structures with yellow cushions and seating take up the entire courtyard. Entirely recyclable, the Pavilion Martell proves that reducing the ecological impact of temporary venues can be done thoughtfully and beautifully – that downsizing is not the only way to sustainability.

SelgasCano and the Fondation do not reduce eco-friendliness to merely using the right materials; they tackle sustainability from the perspective of social responsibility and community initiative, too. Reusing some of the wood from a previous installation by Vincent Lamouroux, the Pavillon will be dismantled in at the end of June 2018 and rebuilt elsewhere in order to give it a second life.

‘Lightness has been a constant and integral aspect of our work, and we saw this project as a unique possibility to experiment and explore that concept further,’ say the architects. This emphasis on lightness directly contributes to the larger project of social responsibility the pavilion is inscribed in, as it reduces transportation costs and keeps material waste to a minimum.

The Pavilion Martell illustrates the different intersections between technologies, uses and materials; an important focal point for future projects developed by the foundation. 

Until 30 June 2018, visitors can stroll through the pavilion or relax on the inflatable cushions during the workshops, concerts, and performances of the cultural programme created by the Fondation.


selgascano.net

Location 16 Avenue Paul Firino Martell, 16100, Cognac, France

Billboard: DDW17 CFE
Billboard: DDW17 CFE

You may also like
Show/

To engage with sustainability, the museum experience becomes participatory
Show/

Sabine Marcelis transforms De Stijl into a 3D multidisciplinary experience
Installation/

Nendo makes an exhibition space, the exhibition has to follow suit
Colour/

John Sabraw paints with 'lifeless but dazzlingly coloured' pollution
Travel/

Nordic flies its sustainability flag at Oslo Airport
Show/

la Rinascente celebrates 100th anniversary with a living archive by OMA

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #69

Mark #69

Bullets & Ghost Ships

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Sound Materials

Sound Materials

A Compendium for Architecture and Design

€ 29

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers