Shoes float and fly in Tokujin Yoshioka’s White Forest

       Text Terri Chen
Tags Installation, Retail, Shop Window, Tokujin Yoshioka, Tokyo, Window Display

    TOKYO – Day or night, the Hills Avenue flagship store makes an impressive visual statement. The Japanese footwear store eschews shelves and racks in favour of the White Forest display installation, with the theme of floating and walking on air.

    Designed by Tokujin Yoshioka, the retail installation expresses the lightness of Hills Avenue’s shoes – developed using proprietary technology – throughout the store and beyond. Floor-to-ceiling windows on both floors of the 300-sq-m space allow plenty of eyeballs to pop at Yoshioka’s White Forest.

    The shoes float and fly in the forest of 700 thin white metal rods, set free from the laws of gravity. And it wouldn’t be Yoshioka if the installation didn’t play with light in some way; the White Forest appears whimsical when sunshine fills the space in the daytime, but once night falls, it is transformed mystical fantasy realm as yellow lights glow from within the store.

    tokujin.com

