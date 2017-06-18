Shoes float and fly in Tokujin Yoshioka’s White Forest

TOKYO – Day or night, the Hills Avenue flagship store makes an impressive visual statement. The Japanese footwear store eschews shelves and racks in favour of the White Forest display installation, with the theme of floating and walking on air.
Designed by Tokujin Yoshioka, the retail installation expresses the lightness of Hills Avenue’s shoes – developed using proprietary technology – throughout the store and beyond. Floor-to-ceiling windows on both floors of the 300-sq-m space allow plenty of eyeballs to pop at Yoshioka’s White Forest.