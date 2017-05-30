Showroom displays flowers like Ferraris

SHANGHAI – July’s Flowers rides an emerging new wave of contemporary florists, smashing old-fashioned horticulture and floral design traditions with striking arrangements that answer to modern needs.
Designed by Alberto Caiola, the store’s interior juxtaposes Shanghai’s edgy counterculture using a spectrum of materials – balancing brushed metal finishes with terrazzo textures in the flooring. Large mirrors on the ceiling and positioned at an angle create the illusion of a higher volume, reflecting bouquets of flowers that appear to defy the laws of gravity. At the same time, concrete beams revealing the original structure of the building have been left exposed, shattering the illusion and restoring focus to the real blossoms below.