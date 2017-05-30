Showroom displays flowers like Ferraris

The interior feels like a luxury car showroom; with large glass storefronts, high ceilings and reflective surfaces. However, flowers are the centrepiece of the design here.

Displayed in clustered pots adjacent to large mirrored dishes, the result is a kaleidoscope of blooms and leaves refracted to intriguing effect. A designated showroom area displays a curated selection of floral products and design pieces that glitter against the store’s raw concrete background. Navigating the space, visitors experience a play of brilliance and transparency, as well as movement of living colour and shape, which car showrooms – with their static machines – can never achieve.