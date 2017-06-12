Billboard: Summer Sale 17
Billboard: Summer Sale 17

Slack gets the elusive British sunshine on the team

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Philip Durrant
Tags Interior Design, London, Odos Architects, Workspace

    LONDON – Tech companies have moved on from colourful beanbags in meeting rooms and décor more suited to a playground than an office.

    Clean and sharp as a black-diamond blade, the Slack London office joins Squarespace and Uber in prioritizing the productivity of employees by minimizing distraction and maximising comfort.

    Odos Architects designed a ‘penthouse oasis’ for the billion-dollar start-up with a sleek material palette of polished oak, glossy black-stained timber, and lots of glass windows. But the dominant aspect of the workspace is the abundance of natural light – or it would be if London saw more than four hours of sunshine per day on average.

    Nevertheless, Odos leverages the light – such as there is – with roof window ‘portals’ that maximize the Great Portland Street view over the rooftops of historic London. The portals, which open out to the city skyline, are installed with cushioned seating and reflective panels that extend the field of vision. The reflective panels capture the movement of passing clouds, planes, and birds, visually manipulating the outside world and bringing it inside the 540-sq-m workspace.

    ‘Communication, a core function of Slack, became a conceptual component in our design,’ says the Odos team, as the glass portals mimic the company’s brand by connecting to the external environment within a business setting. Black volumes break and border the various office facilities throughout the space, while the linking corridor adds a sudden otherworldly quality to moments between working or meeting at different ends of the workplace.

    Leafy plants nudge between the roof window portals and drape from the upper to the lower floors, softening the somewhat sombre palette.

    odosarchitects.com

    Billboard: Out Now Mark #68
    Billboard: Out Now Mark #68

    You may also like
    Workspace

    Alma: the new, cool, Scandinavian school of co-working
    Showroom

    Liu Yuyang’s showroom of the imagination shows more by displaying less
    Workspace

    Humans are like hamsters – and Govert Flint wants to enrich our cages
    Culture

    Zaha Hadid Architects transforms mathematics into a purple haven for the London Science Museum
    Installation

    Es Devlin’s first solo installation siphons the scent of Chanel
    Exhibition

    Michael Iveson poses a philosophical question with bubble-wrapped hotel walls

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers