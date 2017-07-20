Sound goes from abstract to material in Design Museum Holon’s new exhibition

HOLON, Israel – ‘Sound is one of the most significant "raw materials" in the designer’s toolbox,’ says Design Museum Holon’s chief curator, Maya Dvash. Last month, the Museum opened its new exhibition Sound and Matter in Design, which investigates the multidimensional relationship between sound and design by turning the entire building into an experiential sound space.

The Museum building designed by Ron Arad was transformed into a musical instrument through a site-specific installation named ‘The Sound of Architecture’. The show mobilizes the building’s ‘already musical’ architecture, as its hollow weathering-steel ribbons can function as echo chambers and create an immersive musical arena where visitors become composers. Most importantly, such an architectural approach to sound demonstrates how the medium in fact encompasses not only the auditory, but also the visual and spatial realms.