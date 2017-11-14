Spring returns: the stunning reconstruction of Printemps Haussmann

PARIS – The historic department store on Boulevard Haussmann has been given a facelift that includes an immense new vertical space stretching from the lower ground to the ninth floor.

Founded in 1865 by Jules Jaluzot and Jean-Alfred Duclos, Printemps has had a long history of revolutionary design. Unfortunately, over the years, several fires have destroyed many of the building’s original architectural features, including a 42-m dome which was later restored by the founder’s grandson in 1972.

Today, the reconstruction – produced by Yabu Pushelberg and designed by Toronto-based architects UUfie – introduces a stunning new atrium inspired by the luminous blossoms of spring as well as the Art-Nouveau dome and façade, which are registered historic monuments. The architectural objective of the atrium was to present all levels of the store at a glance. To achieve this, the concept of a vertical dome reminiscent of the store’s iconic 1894 stained-glass domes was applied as a sort of veil at the heart of the building.

Through glass floors and mirrored ceilings, the airy floral-patterned veil appears to float in the vertical space – despite weighing 24 tonnes. The white-painted aluminium panels feature approximately 17,200 petal-shaped perforations, fitted with dichroic glass in iridescent colours and arranged in randomized bursts that recall windswept blossoms.

On the opposite side of the veil is a one-way mirror wall, which conceals 12 escalators. The vertical progression through the ten-storey building allows visitors to fully experience the expansive and otherworldly play of light and colour. Between the fourth and eighth floors, an opening in the one-way mirror wall allows for an unobstructed view of the veil.