Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

Standard Studio's vision for Ace & Tate is 20/20

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos Wouter van der Sar
Tags Ace & Tate, Amsterdam, Interiors, Retail, Standard Studio

    AMSTERDAM – Ace & Tate’s third store in the Dutch capital opened last month on Haarlemmerstraat, in the heart of the hip and historic Jordaan neighbourhood. Designed by Standard Studio, the store pays tribute to Willem Sandberg, Dutch graphic designer, typographer, and director of the Stedelijk Museum from 1945 to 1963. 

    Sandberg shaped the art scene in the Netherlands with his belief that art should be accessible to everyone. Inspired by Sandberg’s vision of the art world, Ace & Tate pays homage to his legacy with eyewear that aims to be as fashionable as it is accessible.

    The store’s interior is influenced by Sandberg’s graphic designs from the 60s, with a bold palette and prints by artist Bart de Baets. A neon installation by de Baets hangs on the wall near the window, grabbing the attention of passers-by, with the eyeglasses taking centre stage on a display system designed by Berlin-based agency New Tendency. 

    With stores now cropping up in Germany, Denmark and Belgium as well as the Netherlands, Ace & Tate’s physical retail spaces are extensions of its online shopping presence. The stores coordinate experiential and interactive elements, like a typical Amsterdam-style patio where customers can try on their frames in natural daylight, and a photo booth for customers to take snapshots of themselves. 

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

    You may also like
    Retail

    Noman Studio explodes the design box for Esprit x Opening Ceremony

    The space appears to be self-made, like a patchwork of recycled and reused materials.
    Bar/Club

    Fuuud
    Retail

    Retail expert gives key industry insights
    Retail

    Axel Arigato goes offline with its new Stockholm pop-up store

    Each of the store’s areas have counselling pods for customers.
    Interiors

    Cosmême Shop

    View from above: the lobby boasts graphic elements reminiscent of a port.
    Art

    25hours Hotel Hafencity

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers