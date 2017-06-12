Starring Adam and Eve and a bathtub

Black-and-white picture. Shot on analogue 35 mm film. European director. No dialogue, no narration. Naked bodies. Primitive pinhole cameras, set up in a circle to capture the scene from 360-degrees.

If this sounds like the premise for an arthouse film, in some ways it is. The Creation by Andreas Neumann tells the story of Genesis in ten parts, framing it as the original love story – beginning with existential loneliness, followed by falling in love, seduction, separation, reconciliation.

At the same time, the artsy short film is a promotional video for the Keramag Acanto bathroom collection.

The Creation by Andreas Neumann for Geberit

The film is incredibly mysterious and romantic, starring a man and a woman who might be Adam and Eve, an angelic figure, and the suffering of lost love. The product placement should be awkward and incongruous amongst this artistic expression of powerful emotion, but the bathroom collection somehow manages to hold its own. The bathtub in particular helps to create a mood of intimacy and sets the stage for the growing bond between the couple. Later, a cabinet tower is used as a plot device to show conflict.