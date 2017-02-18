To step into the Wink shoe store is to walk through its brand

BUDAPEST – The bold white and blue-striped logo of Hungarian footwear brand Wink was the starting point for Kissmiklos when it came to redesigning the flagship store according to Wink’s new brand image.









The predominantly white space is divided by blue gates and thresholds that partition the retail areas and lead the customer through the store and upstairs to the design gallery.







‘My main goal was to create a space where the functions go beyond that of a traditional shop,’ says Miklós Kiss about giving Wink an exhibition area to showcase the brand's approach to design and quality.







