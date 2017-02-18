Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

To step into the Wink shoe store is to walk through its brand

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Bálint Jaksa
Tags Hungary, Interior Design, Kissmiklos, Retail

    BUDAPEST – The bold white and blue-striped logo of Hungarian footwear brand Wink was the starting point for Kissmiklos when it came to redesigning the flagship store according to Wink’s new brand image.



    The predominantly white space is divided by blue gates and thresholds that partition the retail areas and lead the customer through the store and upstairs to the design gallery.
     



    ‘My main goal was to create a space where the functions go beyond that of a traditional shop,’ says Miklós Kiss about giving Wink an exhibition area to showcase the brand's approach to design and quality.
     





    Kiss was also inspired by Wink’s 2016 Autumn/Winter collection which is produced by small manufacturers. ‘I had a vision of historical museums, of workshops full of small drawer cabinets,’ he says. Evoking this vision in the wall displays communicates the craftsmanship that goes into making the shoes, further emphasized by the all-white chandelier composed of shoe lasts.



    kissmiklos.com

    Location 18 Teréz krt., Budapest, 1066 Hungary 

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

    You may also like
    Retail

    Nick Leith-Smith: merging shopping experience and local culture for Manolo Blahnik
    Retail

    Uniqlo 5th Avenue gets a graphic grand statement
    Retail

    Axel Arigato goes offline with its new Stockholm pop-up store
    Retail

    Noman Studio explodes the design box for Esprit x Opening Ceremony
    Retail

    FUO reflects the vanity and style of people who wear hats
    Retail

    Prada’s response to today’s fast-changing fashion is surprisingly ancient

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers