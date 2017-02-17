Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

Stockholm Design Week 2017 – the best that lit up the room

       Text Michaela Cavanagh
Tags Best Of, Design, Lighting, Modular, Stockholm, Stockholm Design Week

    STOCKHOLM – From the very grounded to the nearly heavenly, the best of this year’s Stockholm Design Week played with concepts of the earth and above it. As designers spanned the world from top to bottom in search of inspiration, Frame looks at the standout pieces that light up a room – whether it’s a shelf that’s always ready for its next home or ethereal luminaires that embrace darkness as much as light.

    Miniminalism and Modularity

    Unveiled at this year’s Stockholm Furniture Fair, the Bob sofa is greater than the sum of its parts. Designers Thomas Bernstrand and Stefan Borselius collaborated with Blå Station to revamp the modular sofa for maximum flexibility, with minimal components but endless configurations in a broad spectrum of tones and fabrics.  


    blastation.com

    To the growing population of urban digital nomads, moving house comes as naturally – and almost as frequently – as breathing. For these millennials who travel like tumbleweed, Studio Deform and Hem designed the Zig Zag shelf. Made with natural oak materials, the lattice-like shelf is easily assembled and disassembled without tools, screws or aesthetic compromise.



    hem.com


    Light Delights

    &Tradition’s Tricolore vases play with colour and shape to bring new life to living spaces. Designed by Sebastian Herkner and hand-crafted from wooden moulds – a notoriously tricky process for glass blowers – the differently-shaped vases fit inside each other like a set of Russian nesting dolls, causing a third colour tone to emerge like a little surprise of sunshine on a previously cloudy day. 


    andtradition.com

    The result of Norwegian designer Daniel Rybakken’s extensive study of natural light and shapes, Rybakken and Artek’s 124° series of mirrors is named for the 124° angle at which the mirrors are made. Punctuating the wall with its strong structural form and idiosyncratic fragments of refracted light, the twin mirrors reflect the convergence of technology and art inherent in Rybakken’s work.


    artek.fi

    An antidote to the trend of harsh luminaires with naked light bulbs, Wästberg’s W171 Alma lamp – meaning ‘soul’ in Spanish – diffuses soft light through a series of concentric circles. Developed in collaboration with Swedish architects Tham & Videgard, the lamp’s understated silhouette is inspired by a radiating sine wave. It uses the juxtaposition of light and shadow to give illumination with a distinct character, emphasized by a satin matte finish visible only in the daylight. 


    wastberg.com

    Finally, Zero debuted an ethereal luminaire named Mist at the fair. Its semitransparency and pendant shape give it a jellyfish-like aura, and its double globes facilitate the even diffusion of light and create the illusion of it glowing through a mist.


    zerolighting.com

    You may also like
    Best Of

    Stockholm Design Week 2017 – the best of softness and seating

    The co-working space inside Clerkenwell church sports Tom Dixon's Industrial Landscapes.
    Carpet

    Tom Dixon depicts London's chaos for Ege's Industrial Landscape collection
    Best Of

    Four DesignMarch highlights that put the cool in Nordic design

    Floating walls of metallic balloons enclose the Bao Bao Issey Miyake pop-up shop by Moment design.
    Design

    Moment inflates balloon walls for Issey Miyake pop-up shop

    Ben Butler's latest installation at Rice University Art Gallery was inspired by both nature and human cities.
    Architecture

    10,000 wooden sticks carve Ben Butler's Unbounded installation
    Exhibition

    Note's exhibition-slash-installation sheds light on light

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers