Stu/D/O Architects takes you Nowhere, because you’re already there

bangkok – Stu/D/O Architects was faced with a challenging brief when the owners of a rooftop bar and restaurant on Ekkamai Road came to them with the simple expression, ‘No/Where but Now/Here’ as the starting point for the design. To translate this into a design concept, the architects transform the idea of ‘nowhere’ into a dramatic visual statement through the use of stairs.
While stairs are a rather basic architectural element, Stu/D/O takes inspiration from Escher’s drawings of seemingly endless stairways, using steps and platforms to distort space and function in the Nowhere restaurant.