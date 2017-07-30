Studio Modijefsky pays homage to the Dutch textile industry with a restaurant design

AMSTERDAM – What do the Dutch textile industry and American-European fusion cuisine have in common? At Wyers Bar & Restaurant, the answer is a common historical location.
American hotel chain Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants commissioned Studio Modijefsky to design the interiors for Wyers and the adjacent café Miss Louisa with inspiration from the location’s historical context. The corner of the street on which the restaurant stands formerly housed a Dutch fabric firm called ‘Firma Wyers’, hence the restaurant’s name and the choice of the textile industry as a starting point for the concept.