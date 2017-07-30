Studio Modijefsky pays homage to the Dutch textile industry with a restaurant design

For Studio Modijefsky, it’s all in the details: the site’s industrial history comes alive in small but expressive elements throughout the space. The backrests and seats of the restaurant’s banquettes are reminiscent of the bolts of fabric that would have been stacked and displayed in the shop years ago. The lighting further communicates this motif with metal tubes resembling the threads used in weaving machines going up to the ceiling, and then down to wrap around lights shaped like fabric rolls.