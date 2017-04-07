Swarovski shines on designers of the future

MILAN – Yesterday, Swarovski and Design Miami/ announced the three winners of the 2017 Swarovski Designers of the Future Award. These promising young designers and studios were selected from around the globe for their innovative creative approach and pioneering use of new technologies, exemplifying new directions for design. The winners will present their work, which will include innovative surfaces, 3D crystal printing and solar cell technology at Design Miami/ Basel from 13-18 June 2017.

The three winners (pictured above from left to right) are:

Jimenez Lai

bureau-spectacular.net

Los Angeles-based architect who blurs the boundaries between design, art, architecture, sociology and technology, imagining other worlds and telling stories through design.

Marjan van Auble

marjanvanaubel.com

Dutch designer based in London who works with materials and objects to blend scientific precision with sensory responsiveness, specializing in solar power.

Takt Project (Satoshi Yoshiizumi)

taktproject.com

Multidisciplinary studio founded by Satoshi Yoshiizumi and Atsushi Honda, Yoshitaka Ito, and Takeshi Miyazaki, based in Tokyo with a focus on product-design reinvention and socially driven endeavours.

The winning designers were awarded for their ability to implement pioneering concepts and to dream, experiment and innovate within their given fields of architecture, technology and product design.

This is the third year that Swarovski and Design Miami/ have collaborated on this prestigious award, which was established in 2006. The previous winners include noted designers Anjali Srinivasan (2016), Yuri Suzuki (2016), Studio Brynjar & Veronika (2016), and Studio Swine (2015).

The winning designers are invited to develop a new prototype or design statement within their selected field that is inspired or informed by Swarovski crystal. This year, the designers have been invited to create work that answers the brief ‘Shaping Societies’. Although not collaborative, their work will coalesce into one complete environment to be exhibited as a single installation at Design Miami/ Basel 2017.

Jimenez Lai will be responsible for creating the overarching architectural space for the installation.