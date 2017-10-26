Taking stock of hospitality at Hotel Bergen Børs

Bergen, Norway – Bergen’s stock exchange building has now been transformed into the Hotel Bergen Børs, a 127-room hotel right beside the city’s main square. Merged with two adjacent buildings, a former bank and a banking group’s building, Claesson Koivisto Rune weaves key features of the city’s former financial center into one coherent whole.

‘We like the fact that it’s difficult for a guest to tell when the hotel was designed,’ states architect Eero Koivisto. ‘For a guest it should feel seamless, like you’re staying in one hotel – not an “old” or a “new” room.’ Instead of chasing trends, the multidisciplinary Swedish studio focuses on understated, timeless luxury by commingling many of the original architectural features with contemporary design elements.

For a unique experience, guests can stay in the former stock exchange manager’s office, which has been converted into a suite – complete with heavily protected safe. Infinity mirrors, modern furnishings, many of which are the studio’s own designs, and occasional pops of colour around the interior add a modern touch to the classic elegance of the hotel.