Billboard: CFE Goods 3
Billboard: CFE Goods 3
Store

The art and architecture of stillness in motion



Text Terri Chen
Photos VOIDplanning
Tags Art & Culture, Culture, Exhibition, Milan, VOIDplanning

MILAN – The Korea Craft and Design Foundation exhibition at the Triennale Design Museum was a showcase of authentic Korean ceramics crafted by masters. The title of the exhibition, Bupgochangsin, is a philosophical expression that translates to creation and change that remembers its roots.

With the ceramics on exhibit expressing the coexisting duality of serenity and dynamism, the space around them was built according to a similar theme of harmony. Designed by Shinjae Kang and Heeyoung Choi of VOIDplanning, the exhibition space embodies the philosophy of ‘Jung, Joong, Dong’: tenets from taekwondo meaning stillness in motion.

‘Jung, Joong, Dong’ is a practice of mindfulness, of simultaneous movement and meditation. VOIDplanning saw ‘Jung’ in the outer surface of the porcelain works; ‘Joong’ in the onggi, the rustic brown pottery used to store food; and ‘Dong’ in the dynamic texture, colour, and form of the traditional Korean stoneware buncheong.

At the entrance, columns of traditional Korean architectural motifs are implemented as a corridor into the space, transporting visitors into a world of stillness in motion. Black mirrored and metallic surfaces on the walls reflect the sheen of the Barrisol lighting, lending a futuristic effect to the traditional ceramics.

voidplanning.kr

Location La Triennale di Milano, Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano, Italy

Billboard: CFE Goods 3
Billboard: CFE Goods 3

You may also like
Show/

Tokujin Yoshioka x LG light up the future
Exhibition/

Finding Rei Kawakubo in-between emptiness and space
Show/

la Rinascente celebrates 100th anniversary with a living archive by OMA
Exhibition/

The theatricality of Henrik Vibskov
Exhibition/

Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design
Event/

Jakob + MacFarlane conjures up floating maquettes for Augmenting the Invisible

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #68

Mark #68

Unwind at Home

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Sound Materials

Sound Materials

A Compendium for Architecture and Design

€ 29 € 20

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

© 2017 Frame Publishers