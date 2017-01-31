The classic pharmacy gets a dose of healthy changes from Zware Jongens

       Text Isabel Dingle       Photos Stan Koolen
Tags Belgium, Bree, Interior Design, Pharmacy, Retail, Zware Jongens

    BREE – To revamp the classic chemist experience – with its cold atmosphere and distance between the pharmacist and guest – Zware Jongens collaborated with Mark Pimlott and Hoek & de Wit for Pharmacy Van Dijck. The designers employed a palette of fresh green, rose and beige to evoke feelings of well-being and abolish the impersonal.



    The team worked with London-based spatial designer Mark Pimlott to provide the store with a natural flow within an open space, replacing the rigid system of forming queues at the cash register. Every element from the signage, atmosphere, customer service and of course the product range, is intended to facilitate healing in the guest as soon as they encounter the space.



    To add a contemporary touch to the environment, the outdated cabinets were replaced by efficient robotic technology and interactive screens, giving customers greater control over their experience. 



    zwarejongens.com

