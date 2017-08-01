The Glade escape – Sketch immerses diners in a fantasy realm

LONDON – Like a magical fairy ring, the Glade in Sketch transports visitors to an enchanted land. Tucked away in the chic Mayfair neighbourhood, Sketch opened its doors in 2002 to offer both newbies and connoisseurs rich experiences centred on food, art and music. The polyvalent site features multiple areas, each with different visuals: the Lecture Room & Library, the Parlour, the East Bar, the Gallery, and the Glade, which has just been refurbished.

The Glade serves food and drinks all day in an intimate 32-seat enchanted-forest setting. Designed by Sketch founder Mourad Mazouz in collaboration with artist Carolyn Quartermaine, the bar’s interiors create a peaceful atmosphere and offer a much-needed break from the city’s busy streets through a highly sensorial and immersive dining experience.

The restored space features a decoupage forest by Quartermaine and a hand-woven carpet by sculptor Alexandra Kehayoglou reminiscent of the thick moss and lush pine needles of a forest floor. The velvet upholstery in shades of green, violet, and cobalt blue brings an element of whimsy to the bar-cum-restaurant, which is accentuated by the coloured table tops that reflect the tinted glass ceiling above like bodies of water.