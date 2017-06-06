The touch of hospitality in boozt.com’s first physical store

ROSKILDE, DENMARK – When translating a virtual experience into the material world, engaging the senses is essential. Jensen Retail Group’s design of Beauty by boozt.com , the online retailer’s first physical store, creates a multisensory experience that takes customers – or guests, as boozt.com calls them – back to the Art Deco era.

Featuring materials such as brass, glass, and velour in sharp geometric designs, deep colours, and soft fabrics on both the floors and walls, Beauty by boozt.com looks more like a luxurious hotel lobby than a beauty store in a busy shopping centre – and that is precisely the brand’s intent.

‘The art is to make customers feel like guests in a home where the hosts have spent a lot of effort to make the guests feel comfortable and relaxed from the moment they enter the shop,’ says Christian Schreiber, retail director at boozt.com.