The touch of hospitality in boozt.com’s first physical store

       Text Chahinez Bensari       Photos Courtesy of Jensen Retail Group
    ROSKILDE, DENMARK – When translating a virtual experience into the material world, engaging the senses is essential. Jensen Retail Group’s design of Beauty by boozt.com, the online retailer’s first physical store, creates a multisensory experience that takes customers – or guests, as boozt.com calls them – back to the Art Deco era.

    Featuring materials such as brass, glass, and velour in sharp geometric designs, deep colours, and soft fabrics on both the floors and walls, Beauty by boozt.com looks more like a luxurious hotel lobby than a beauty store in a busy shopping centre – and that is precisely the brand’s intent.

    ‘The art is to make customers feel like guests in a home where the hosts have spent a lot of effort to make the guests feel comfortable and relaxed from the moment they enter the shop,’ says Christian Schreiber, retail director at boozt.com.

    The store has only one cash register, which is concealed and integrated into bespoke furniture. While this may appear odd at first glance, the discreet presence of counters is a strategic decision: sales associates carry handheld payment solutions, which adds to the homey feeling of the shop by making it feel less commercial and more intimate.

    By creating a personalized interior that contrasts sharply with the rest of the shopping centre, Jensen Retail Group makes the beauty store a fully articulated universe where guests can come to take a break from the outside world even as they indulge in a shopping spree.

    jensenretail.com

    Location Ro's Torv 1, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark

