The Kitchen at De Bijenkorf becomes the buzz of the town

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Ewout Huibers
    UTRECHT – Having collaborated with De Bijenkorf for the Artist in Residence Room on the Roof in Amsterdam, i29 interior architects followed up their first success by realizing the design for their new restaurant in De Bijenkorf Utrecht.



    Contrasting materials and colours are used to create an atmosphere of variety in the different seating areas to reflect the diversity of flavours presented in the open kitchen area. The triangular open seating area next to the glass façade features furniture in a mix of black and natural wood set against a lively green wall, in contrast with the sharp glass partitions and all-white ceilings.





    The design also pays tribute to the luxury department store with a pattern of black hexagon tiles that swarm over the floors, bars and counters, referencing its name (bijenkorf means beehive) and hexagonal honeycomb logo. This simple yet bold touch scatters the brand throughout the space, effectively tying the restaurant to the retail area.





    i29.nl

    Location St Jacobsstraat 1A, 3511 BR Utrecht, Netherlands

