Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

The Kitchens by Landini Associates makes food shopping a human event again

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos Ross Honeysett
Tags Australia, Food, Interior Design, Landini Associates, Retail

    ROBINA – Spearheaded by Mark Landini, Landini Associates has made its name designing accessible food retail spaces for Loblaws, Aldi, McDonald’s and Selfridges Food Hall among others. Now, in its native Australia, Landini Associates adapts elements from the contemporary food hall, food court and factory, and reconfigures them to create a gastronomic playground on the Gold Coast.

    The Kitchens shifts the supermarket spotlight back to the food by creating a space which embraces and orchestrates a dissonant symphony of retailers, manufacturers, communal dining, live entertainment, pop-up stalls and food trucks.





    While many designers strive to reduce noise, Landini Associates aims to maintain a vibrato for The Kitchens – encouraging a cacophony of noise and a healthy hustle and bustle. Flexible spaces create a flow to the market that can be adapted for the changing seasons and to accommodate events like cultural talks, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations and movie screenings. The making of culinary delicacies is also on display so visitors can watch the process involved in creating the cheeses, wines and meats, and buy the finished product immediately below in the food hall.











    The multistorey, open-concept space incorporates industrial elements – concrete columns, wire fencing, exposed ventilation pipes, and an undulating ceiling of wooden beams – to reflect the role of manufacturing in the production of quality food.



    In the face of online shopping, food has become a vital part of retail to attract and secure customers. With The Kitchens, Landini Associates designs a supermarket that doubles as a gathering place for people as a community.


    landiniassociates.com

    Location 50 Robina Town Centre Dr, Robina QLD 4226, Australia 

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

    You may also like
    Retail

    Uniqlo 5th Avenue gets a graphic grand statement
    Retail

    FUO reflects the vanity and style of people who wear hats
    Retail

    Prada’s response to today’s fast-changing fashion is surprisingly ancient
    Retail

    Nick Leith-Smith: merging shopping experience and local culture for Manolo Blahnik
    Retail

    Noman Studio explodes the design box for Esprit x Opening Ceremony
    Retail

    Axel Arigato goes offline with its new Stockholm pop-up store

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers