The Mars Challenge: Marina Mellado’s Other-Hand Toolkit

We have now opened submissions for The Challenge – Design to De-stress in conjunction with the upcoming Frame 119 Nov/Dec issue. Each Challenge addresses a different topical issue, which we ask designers to respond to. The Challenge series in Frame magazine began in our Jan/Feb issue this year, under the section called Talents. Inspired by Elon Musk’s plans for space colonization, we asked five young designers to create an essential travel item for a trip to Mars. Marina Mellado was one of them.

How would you describe yourself, professionally?

MARINA MELLADO: I’m a 23-year-old industrial designer from Spain, but I’ve studied in three different countries: at IED Madrid, Academy of Fine Arts in Gdańsk, and Central Saint Martins, London, where I earned my master’s degree. What inspired your concept for the Challenge?

Researchers at the University of California (UCI) found that astronauts travelling to Mars will be exposed to radiation that adversely affects the transmission of signals between human brain cells. This causes memory deficit, depression, and impaired decision-making. I propose a set of modifications to standard spaceship tools to generate stronger connections between brain cells. How does it work?

Using your nondominant hand stimulates brain function, leading to the growth of new neural connections and strengthening existing ones. The modifications I made to four objects – cutlery, pen, drinking valve and food container – prompt travellers to use the ‘other’ hand. To minimize cost and maximize intuitive usage, the objects are made from the same materials from which they are currently produced.