The Museo degli Innocenti folds you away along with its art

FLORENCE – In the middle of the classic Italian town square Piazza della Santissima Annunziata, a mysterious golden door unfolds to beguile guests into the Museo degli Innocenti.

Created by Ipostudio, the new entrance appears extravagantly ornate but actually improves accessibility to the historic building.





The folding element in the front door is carried thematically through to the display of the artwork in the museum gallery, where the paintings and sculptural pieces are held between folds and bends like individually wrapped treasures to be savoured one by one.



