The new church in the world’s shopping mecca

Behind the building’s original 1876 façade, the 206-sq-m footwear boutique embodies a sophisticated femininity, with soft-pink marble and suede juxtaposed by the monochromatic arches and gold fixtures. Featuring Aquazzura’s signature black-and-white stripes, the striking archways hark back to the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella in Florence, the site of the brand’s headquarters.

Korban’s reinterpretation of classic Florentine elements is typical of the New York-based designer’s aesthetic, which seeks to combine luxury and old-world romance with urban cool in the creation of seductive and wondrous spaces.

‘I love that this space has a unique soul from my other stores,’ says Osorio. ‘I wanted it to feel like Madison Avenue’s very own “Church of Shoes”.’