The new church in the world’s shopping mecca

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Courtesy of Ryan Korban
    NEW YORK CITY – Interior designer Ryan Korban refines Aquazzura’s iconic Florentine heritage with slick contemporary Manhattan chic for the brand’s first flagship store in the US.

    Edgardo Osorio, creative director of the luxury footwear brand, says he is incredibly proud to be opening here on Madison Avenue. ‘New York has always been one of my favourite cities and to have a store in a neighbourhood that was always felt like home to me feels like a natural progression,’ says Osorio of his first permanent American retail store.

    Behind the building’s original 1876 façade, the 206-sq-m footwear boutique embodies a sophisticated femininity, with soft-pink marble and suede juxtaposed by the monochromatic arches and gold fixtures. Featuring Aquazzura’s signature black-and-white stripes, the striking archways hark back to the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella in Florence, the site of the brand’s headquarters.

    Korban’s reinterpretation of classic Florentine elements is typical of the New York-based designer’s aesthetic, which seeks to combine luxury and old-world romance with urban cool in the creation of seductive and wondrous spaces. 

    ‘I love that this space has a unique soul from my other stores,’ says Osorio. ‘I wanted it to feel like Madison Avenue’s very own “Church of Shoes”.’


    ryankorban.com

    Location Aquazzura Boutique, 939 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10021, USA

