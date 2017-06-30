Billboard: CFE Goods 3
Billboard: CFE Goods 3
Store

The new tree in Hyde Park



Text Michael Webb
Tags Architecture, Design, Francis Kéré, Installation, London

LONDON – Francis Kéré grew up in a desert village in the impoverished West African country of Burkina Faso and now heads a flourishing architectural practice in Berlin. That leap from one climate and culture to another is symbolized in the pavilion he has created for the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park’s Kensington Gardens.

An elliptical canopy is cantilevered from a lightweight steel frame, abstracting the trees that surround it, and referring back to the tree that provides shade and a gathering place in African villages. Fanned slats of wood provide shelter from sun and rain, as a transparent membrane channels water through a central opening to create an internal waterfall on wet days. Prefabricated wood panels were assembled to create four, free-standing walls with entrances between them. The wood is stained blue, its component parts angled to suggest a patterned fabric, and small openings turn it into a giant lantern at night.

Kéré's deceptively simple shelter is the 17th summer pavilion to occupy this bucolic site at the heart of Kensington Gardens, alongside the neo-Georgian gallery that has become a hub of avant garde art and cultural activities throughout the year. The program began by chance in 2000, when Zaha Hadid designed a one-night shelter for the annual fundraiser and it stayed up for three months. Early commissions went to Pritzker prizewinners who had never built in England; over the past four years the emphasis has shifted to mavericks and younger practitioners. Kéré is 52 and has won awards for his innovative work around the world.


Past pavilions have often emphasized form over function, as though they were art installations, while neglecting practical concerns. Kéré, who was inspired to become an architect by his experience of attending a hot, dimly-lit village school, takes a more pragmatic approach. ‘My projects have a strong focus on climate and energy,’ he observes. ‘It is important to introduce structures that embrace natural ventilation and daylight not only in under-developed areas but also in places like London. The design of the pavilion is meant to enhance the visitor's experience of nature – not only the landscape but also the wind, sun, and rain.’

kere-architecture.com

Billboard: CFE Goods 3
Billboard: CFE Goods 3

You may also like
Retail/

Even Dior Homme’s travel cases have travel cases
Show/

2017 Designers of the Future join forces with Swarovski
Installation/

Rethink reality inside Miguel Chevalier’s immersive Artificial Paradises
Workspace/

Meditating on workplace design with Studio O+A
Show/

DesignLab Experience tricks the eye for a memorable event
Show/

Walk under the brilliance of Italian movie stars

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #68

Mark #68

Unwind at Home

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

© 2017 Frame Publishers