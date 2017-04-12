The secret power of pixels in C.F. Møller Architects' façade



Founded in 1963, Copenhagen International School’s new building comprises four ‘towers’ ranging from five to seven storeys, each of which accommodates one of the students' age groups in their own dedicated section. The units are built on top of a grounding base which includes communal facilities such as the foyer, sports centre, canteen and library. It’s not all just about classrooms and homework, though. ‘The classrooms can be closed off outside normal school hours,’ the architect explains, ‘while the common areas remain open for evening events. Additionally, the promenade outside the school will become an urban portside space, providing opportunities for relaxation and various activities.’