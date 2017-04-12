The secret power of pixels in C.F. Møller Architects' façade

       Text Lauren Teague
Tags Architecture, C.F. Møller, Copenhagen, Copenhagen A&D Trip 2017, Mark Magazine

    COPENHAGEN – There is an influx of new architecture in the Danish capital right now, which prompted us to organize an architecture and design trip there in June. In the midst of the building rampage, European firm C. F. Møller – with six offices spanning the continent – inaugurated the city’s largest school last month. The 25,000-sq-m complex will host 1,200 students ranging from preschool to high school.

    The massive volume creates a new landmark on the water’s edge of Copenhagen’s northern district of Nordhavn and the visual impact is extraordinary. At first glance, the building’s façade appears to be covered in a pixelated array of blue, teal and turquoise tiles which glimmer in the sunlight, attracting anyone who likes shiny objects. The cladding is far from a mere aesthetic fancy, however, as each element is actually a solar panel. According to the architect, the 12,000 individually-angled cells will supply ‘more than half of the school’s annual electricity consumption’, and is one of the largest building-integrated solar power plants in Denmark.


    Founded in 1963, Copenhagen International School’s new building comprises four ‘towers’ ranging from five to seven storeys, each of which accommodates one of the students' age groups in their own dedicated section. The units are built on top of a grounding base which includes communal facilities such as the foyer, sports centre, canteen and library. It’s not all just about classrooms and homework, though. ‘The classrooms can be closed off outside normal school hours,’ the architect explains, ‘while the common areas remain open for evening events. Additionally, the promenade outside the school will become an urban portside space, providing opportunities for relaxation and various activities.’

    cfmoller.com

    Location Levantkaj 4–14, Copenhagen, Denmark

    Join us this June for an exciting and inspirational trip to more architecture and design landmarks in Copenhagen. Over five days, Mark editor David Keuning will take you on an exclusive tour of over 30 projects – including behind-the-scenes access to buildings by world-renowned architects Bjarke Ingels Groups (BIG) and OMA, which are due for completion next year. Find out more and register by 17 April.

    This article originally appeared on the Mark magazine website here.

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    You may also like
    Event

    Visit Copenhagen with MARK and FRAME

    The refuse incineration plant has an angular, monolithic appearance.
    Industrial

    Incineration Line by Erick van Egeraat

    This contemporary house takes cues from traditional building methods to achieve a lifespan of 150 years.
    Residential

    Brick House by Leth & Gori

    The building is formed with two sections stacked one above the other, distinguishing the two different functions.
    Health

    3XN's Patient Hotel balances hospital functionality with hotel comfort

    Jakob Dunkl goes on a tour to meet famous architects such as Wolf D Prix, Jan Gehl, Odile Decq and Willem Jan Neutelings.
    Culture

    Series Meine Stadt/Ma Ville documents an architectural voyage through four European cities
    Copenhagen

    Normann Copenhagen’s showroom is a material mashup

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers