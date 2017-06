A professor at the Design School Kolding , Vibskov has also lectured at fashion schools such as Central Saint Martins and the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp . And having recently created the costumes for Alexander Ekman’s Swan Lake with the national ballet of Norway, Vibskov’s designs take the stage again in this solo exhibition at la Maison du Danemark (the House of Denmark).

The Danish fashion designer, who never fails to make murmurs go around the room with his dramatic style and flair, has transformed the exhibition space into a bold and humorous universe of his own creation.

The exhibition consists of a mosaic of new projects as well as works that have gained international recognition. Explore Vibskov’s extravagant imagination through his organic sculptures, videos, and fashion runway stages that have captured the hearts of avant-gardists from Copenhagen to Tokyo, Paris, and New York.