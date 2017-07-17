The who and why behind the toilet transformations in this Dutch city

MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS – Throughout the fashionable neighbourhood of Wyck, hospitality venues and cultural attractions have been invigorated with a creative redesign of their bathroom facilities.

A creative collaboration between local businesses, manufacturers and emerging creative talents, the Flush initiative proves that no space is too humble for a fresh and fun approach.

Students of the Maastricht Academy of Fine Arts and Design were invited to transform the bathrooms in nine diverse locations, with inspiration from the places of interest in the historic Dutch city and the extensive collection of Mosa tiles.

‘Mosa tiles are designed to reflect the power that a thoughtfully designed bathroom has to surprise and gratify,’ says Wieke Forschelen, Mosa representative. One example of this: the Townhouse Designhotel bathrooms, which were transformed by Michelle Zwinkels and Bojanna Aleksic.