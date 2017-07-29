To engage with sustainability, the museum experience becomes participatory

SHANGHAI – How to tackle the ever more pressing issues of social and environmental sustainability from a perspective that makes them understandable not just to a small intellectual elite but also to the public? For Shanghai-based Collective Studio, the answer is an interdisciplinary, immersive museum experience that is free and open to all.
Curated by Dr Yongwoo Lee and Hans Ulrich Obrist, the Shanghai Project Chapter 2: Seeds of Time exhibition in the Himalayas Art Museum brought together artists and researchers with the aim of proposing new strategies for alternative approaches and solutions to issues of social and environmental sustainability.
As this requires collaborative thinking between disciplines, Collective needed to bridge the gap between the specialized vocabularies of the sciences, the arts, and public interest. The studio came up with a sequence of displays in an immersive design that offered new contextual narratives for understanding the exhibition’s core theme. Through three zones, Collective organized points of contact between the different spheres of knowledge, emphasizing both the making and exhibiting of the works of art.