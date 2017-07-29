To engage with sustainability, the museum experience becomes participatory

The space’s Forum was designed as an open, non-ticketed gathering area, changing the conventional role of the museum from intimidating instutition to interactive public space for discussions and workshops. For the exhibition, Collective created ‘Elements of Ecology’; a series of various moments of ‘appropriated nature’ in line with the overarching theme, one of which was a 26-m-long black asphalt carpet.

The Carpet strategically touched as many exhibits as possible, symbolizing interdisciplinary continuity and the shared paths of participants and researchers. It ultimately guided visitors towards the ‘Extinction Path’, which dealt with themes of light and darkness through works by artists such as Olafur Eliasson and Gustav Metzger.

Collective designed a spatial layout for Metzger’s piece that generated interaction between the pieces as it turned on and off according to the flow of visitors, communicating through their design their goal of making the museum experience one that includes the visitor as a participant.