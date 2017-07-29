Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A
Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A
Store
Store

To engage with sustainability, the museum experience becomes participatory



Text Chahinez Bensari
Photos Katja Lam
Tags Art, Art & Culture, Collective Studio, Culture, Design, Event, Exhibition, Museum, Shanghai, Show, Sustainability

SHANGHAI – How to tackle the ever more pressing issues of social and environmental sustainability from a perspective that makes them understandable not just to a small intellectual elite but also to the public? For Shanghai-based Collective Studio, the answer is an interdisciplinary, immersive museum experience that is free and open to all.

Curated by Dr Yongwoo Lee and Hans Ulrich Obrist, the Shanghai Project Chapter 2: Seeds of Time exhibition in the Himalayas Art Museum brought together artists and researchers with the aim of proposing new strategies for alternative approaches and solutions to issues of social and environmental sustainability.

As this requires collaborative thinking between disciplines, Collective needed to bridge the gap between the specialized vocabularies of the sciences, the arts, and public interest. The studio came up with a sequence of displays in an immersive design that offered new contextual narratives for understanding the exhibition’s core theme. Through three zones, Collective organized points of contact between the different spheres of knowledge, emphasizing both the making and exhibiting of the works of art.

The space’s Forum was designed as an open, non-ticketed gathering area, changing the conventional role of the museum from intimidating instutition to interactive public space for discussions and workshops. For the exhibition, Collective created ‘Elements of Ecology’; a series of various moments of ‘appropriated nature’ in line with the overarching theme, one of which was a 26-m-long black asphalt carpet.

The Carpet strategically touched as many exhibits as possible, symbolizing interdisciplinary continuity and the shared paths of participants and researchers. It ultimately guided visitors towards the ‘Extinction Path’, which dealt with themes of light and darkness through works by artists such as Olafur Eliasson and Gustav Metzger.

Collective designed a spatial layout for Metzger’s piece that generated interaction between the pieces as it turned on and off according to the flow of visitors, communicating through their design their goal of making the museum experience one that includes the visitor as a participant.

The studio collaborated with the museum curators to position the show’s works across different rooms in a way that facilitates the juxtaposition and creation of new narratives between installations and workshops. This spatial component further illustrates Collective’s aim to render the museum experience a dynamic one, where the exchange of fresh perspectives replaces detached observation.

 

collective-studio.co

Location 869 Yinghua Rd, Shanghai Shi, China, 201203 

Billboard: Out Now Book Schemata
Billboard: Out Now Book Schemata

You may also like
Show/

Touching, feeling, and building art at Jerusalem Design Week
Exhibition/

Hella Jongerius breathes colour to life
Exhibition/

Charting Design Matters in a real-world 3D bar-graph
Culture/

The art and architecture of stillness in motion
Show/

Sabine Marcelis transforms De Stijl into a 3D multidisciplinary experience
Show/

la Rinascente celebrates 100th anniversary with a living archive by OMA

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #68

Mark #68

Unwind at Home

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Sound Materials

Sound Materials

A Compendium for Architecture and Design

€ 29

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers